Linder Holds May Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Ft. Myers Facility

constructionequipmentguide.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Linder Industrial Machinery staffers converged on a piece of property in Ft. Myers, Fla., on May 18 for the official groundbreaking of the company's newest facility. The 10-acre parcel of land for construction of this branch sits between Alico Road and Supply Drive with access to I-75. The site contractor of the project, Lee-Mar Construction based in Ft. Myers, plans to have the facility ready for occupancy in the first quarter of 2022.

#Southwest Florida#Fla#Construction Work#Myers Facility#Lee Mar Construction#Ft Myers#Alico Road#Occupancy#Drive#I 75#Storage#Company#Technicians#Property#Structural Steel#Utility Work#Supply
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
