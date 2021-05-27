Linder Holds May Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Ft. Myers Facility
A group of Linder Industrial Machinery staffers converged on a piece of property in Ft. Myers, Fla., on May 18 for the official groundbreaking of the company's newest facility. The 10-acre parcel of land for construction of this branch sits between Alico Road and Supply Drive with access to I-75. The site contractor of the project, Lee-Mar Construction based in Ft. Myers, plans to have the facility ready for occupancy in the first quarter of 2022.www.constructionequipmentguide.com