Sixty Percent of Firms Working on Highway Upgrades Experience Cars Crashing Into Work Zones
Sixty percent of highway contractors report that motor vehicles had crashed into their construction work zones during the past year, putting motorists and workers at risk, according to the results of a new highway work zone study conducted by the Associated General Contractors of America and HCSS. In response, officials urged drivers to slow down and remain alert while passing through work zones during the summer driving season.www.constructionequipmentguide.com