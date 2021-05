Rome, May 25, 2021 – The open match is tense over Prevent layoffs, Which was extended by the government until June 30 after the agreement reached last night at the table in Shigi Palace. Mediation between companies and unions looks more like a truce than peace. But Draghi still expresses his satisfaction: “We have taken a step forward, and I hope that unions and companies find themselves in mediation,” the prime minister said at a press conference after the Council of the European Union. Words that come after hours of long distances between the social partners involved in mediation.