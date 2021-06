Want to stay out of debt? These tactics have worked well for me. Some people don't mind being in debt. But the idea of paying interest just doesn't sit well with me. In some situations, debt is inevitable. For example, I have a mortgage because, like many people, I purchased a home when it just wasn't an option for me to buy it outright. And I've also financed vehicles with auto loans because, again, that's a very large purchase. But thankfully, I've generally managed to avoid taking on credit card debt, personal loan debt, or other high-interest debt. Here's how.