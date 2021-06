Apart from being one of my more recent THR heroes, Ethan Nadelmann has been one of the most outspoken critics of the current ‘War on Drugs’. Rolling Stone Magazine called him “The driving force for the legalization of marijuana in America” he has been defending cannabis and drugs his entire career. He is also the founder of Drug Policy Alliance, a New York City based non-profit. Their goal is to “reduce the harms of both drug use and drug prohibition, and to promote the sovereignty of individuals over their minds and bodies”.