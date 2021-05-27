Northwest Area’s Kevin Panko enlisting in U.S. Marine Corps

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will hold a change of command ceremony at Goettge Memorial Field House on Friday at 3 p.m. P-R-E’s Ashlyn DeLoughy has more. Brig. General Andrew Niebel will assume command of Marine Corps Installations East from Major General Julian Alford. Niebel is a career officer with twenty-nine years of service in combat engineering and logistics. Most recently, he served as the Marine Corps Installations Command Chief of Staff at the Pentagon. This will be Niebel’s fifth tour of duty at Camp Lejeune. As commander since 2017, Alford oversaw Hurricane Florence recovery and rebuilding efforts. He also spearheaded the modernization of ranges and training areas. Alford is scheduled to assume duties as the next commanding general for Training Command at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. For P-R-E I’m Ashlyn DeLoughy.