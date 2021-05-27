Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Northwest Area’s Kevin Panko enlisting in U.S. Marine Corps

Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAbQk_0aDkWRRD00 Kevin Panko from Northwest Area High School has decided to enlist in the Marines and will be leaving for Parris Island, Port Royal, South Carolina in July. Following recruit training, he hopes to train for a Marine Occupational Specialties job in Motor Transport. Shown from left are, standing: Gareth Henderson, cross-country coach; Todd Culver, track & field coach; Staff Sergeant Abel Casas, Marines; Roy Phillips, track & field coach. Seated: Robert Panko, brother; Heather Panko, mother; Kevin, and James Panko, father.
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#U S Marine Corps#Marines#Motor Transport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Camp Lejeune, NCpublicradioeast.org

Brig. Gen. Andrew Niebel To Assume Command Of Marine Corps Installations East

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will hold a change of command ceremony at Goettge Memorial Field House on Friday at 3 p.m. P-R-E’s Ashlyn DeLoughy has more. Brig. General Andrew Niebel will assume command of Marine Corps Installations East from Major General Julian Alford. Niebel is a career officer with twenty-nine years of service in combat engineering and logistics. Most recently, he served as the Marine Corps Installations Command Chief of Staff at the Pentagon. This will be Niebel’s fifth tour of duty at Camp Lejeune. As commander since 2017, Alford oversaw Hurricane Florence recovery and rebuilding efforts. He also spearheaded the modernization of ranges and training areas. Alford is scheduled to assume duties as the next commanding general for Training Command at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. For P-R-E I’m Ashlyn DeLoughy.
United States Marine Corps

AVAILABILITY OF MARINE CORPS REFERENCE PUBLICATION 3-30.6, MARINE CORPS REFERENCE PUBLICATION 3-10F.2, MARINE CORPS REFERENCE PUBLICATION 3-40F.7, MARINE CORPS REFERENCE PUBLICATION 3-30B.1, MARINE CORPS REFERENCE PUBLICATION 10-10E.7, AND MARINE CORPS TACTICAL PUBLICATION 3-20C

NARR/REF (A) IS MARINE CORPS PRINTING, PUBLISHING, AND REPROGRAPHICS EQUIPMENT REGULATIONS//. POC/S. CARIAN/MAJ/TRNGCMD/MARINE CORPS ARTILLERY DETACHMENT FORT SILL/TEL: COMM (580) 442-6179/EMAIL: SHAWN.F.CARIAN.MIL@MAIL.MIL//. POC/S. KINNER/CIV/MAGTFTC/MCTOG/TEL: COMM (760) 401-9847/EMAIL: SCOTT.KINNER@USMC.MIL//. POC/G. BUTCHER/CIV/MAGTFTC/MCTOG/TEL: COMM (760) 672-9539/EMAIL: GREGORY.BUTCHER1@USMC.MIL//. POC/F. GILL/CIV/TRNGCMD/MARDET FT LEONARD WOOD, MARINE CORPS CHEMICAL, BIOLOGICAL, RADIOLOGICAL, AND NUCLEAR (CBRN) SCHOOL/TEL: COM: (573)...
Militarydefensenews.com

Marine Corps names new top information officer

WASHINGTON — The Marine Corps is getting a new top officer to oversee operations in the information environment, according to a June 10 announcement. Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, commander of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, will pin on his third star and assume the role of deputy commandant for information. The Corps created the position in 2017, recognizing the importance of the burgeoning information environment.
MilitaryBusiness Insider

The Marine Corps is going all in on new kinds of missiles

The Marine Corps is looking to acquire an array of missiles in its latest budget. The purchases would reflect the Corps' ongoing shift to counter naval threats in the vast Pacific. See more stories on Insider's business page. A recently published Marine Corps budgetary document sheds some light on what...
Quantico, VAInside Nova

Quantico Marine Corps base training schedule through June 18

Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training including small arms, explosive demolitions, artillery fire and the delivery of live-aerial munitions. The base has issued noise advisories for training through June 18:. June 7, 7 a.m. - midnight - Live Fire Demo 25 lbs & below, .50...
Salem County, NJburlingtoncountytimes.com

Salem County Marine Corps recruit dies in training accident

A Marine Corps recruit from Salem County has died during the final challenge of his military training. Private First Class Dalton Beals lost his life during a 54-hour ordeal known as The Crucible, according to a statement from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island, South Carolina. It offered...
MilitaryArmy Times

Marine Corps deactivates its final active-duty tank battalion

The Marine Corps deactivated the historic 1st Tanks Battalion on Friday in a ceremony celebrating the storied unit’s historic past and “complicated relationship” with the wider Marine Corps. The battalion was deactivated as part of Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger’s larger restructuring of the Corps. With the deactivation at...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Marine Corps Commandant Makes Plea for Funding

Arguing for full funding of the Marine Corps' fiscal 2022 budget request, Commandant Gen. David Berger said his service has shed all waste and needs support to focus on potential adversaries like China and Russia. Making his case before the House Armed Services Committee Tuesday for the Marine Corps' $47.86...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Marine Corps' Fat Albert plane delivers for Blue Angel flight team

It requires lots of people and material to conduct a military air show, and “Fat Albert” delivers the goods. Fat Albert, a C-130T Super Hercules aircraft, transported support crew from the U.S. Navy’s famed Blue Angels flight demonstration team to the La Crosse County Regional Airport for Deke Slayton Airfest.
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Raytheon Subsidiary Lands $495M Marine Corps Contract for Logistics, Repair Services

A Raytheon Technologies subsidiary was awarded a five-year, $495 million contract to provide logistics and repair services for all U.S. Marine Corps ground equipment. The contract requires Raytheon Intelligence and Space to deliver over 10,000 repaired parts annually to sustain the Marines’ combat and tactical ground equipment, including armored vehicles, ground radars and communications systems, the company said Tuesday.
Michigan Statewcsx.com

Marine Corps brings a deafening silence to Michigan

We stood at attention when the U.S. Marine Corps invited WCSX to attend their Silent Drill Demonstration. Producer Ryan and our promo team witnessed a performance of formation movements, all conducted in complete silence. Rifles in hand, the demonstration showcased the discipline and precision the USMC is known for. No...
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

U.S. Marine F-18′s in Fargo for joint training exercise

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There will be a roar of fighter jet engines over Fargo Tuesday night. Valley News Live has learned that 4 F-18′s are here for a joint training exercise. The U.S. Marine Jets are working with the Air National Guard’s 119th Operation’s group in Fargo and the Army National Guard to see how the units react together. If you see them flying over the city, they will be returning from the exercise. The f-18′s will leave the Air National Guard base in north Fargo later this week.
Militarynorthropgrumman.com

Veteran Spotlight: Meet U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Kurt

Kurt is an East Coast Lead supporting planning requirements and delivery on the Global Supply Chain team. Commissioned in 1989 as a Marine Officer, Kurt served as a Combat Engineer Officer and Director of Logistics. He was part of multiple combat deployments in support of Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Kurt has also held roles as an Operations Officer, Executive Officer, Commander, Force Engineer, and Director of Logistics at various levels in the operating forces and joint assignments. After retiring from the Marine Corps in May 2019, he joined Northrop Grumman in 2020.
MilitaryUnited States Marine Corps

U.S. Marine saves local resident’s life

OKINAWA, Japan -- On the morning of April 4, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dominick Bonner, quickly rushed to the aid of a local resident who was lying on the ground unresponsive. Bonner, a native of Parkville, Maryland, was enjoying breakfast at a restaurant to celebrate his wife’s birthday when he was made aware of a restaurant employee who required medical attention. After entering the kitchen area and locating the man, lying motionless without a pulse, Bonner laid the man on his back and began chest compressions, taking over for a fatigued employee. Bonner continued to provide lifesaving aid for over ten minutes, sustaining the man’s life, until relieved by Japanese paramedics who evacuated the man to a local medical facility.
Orlando, FLthejacksonpress.org

Medal of Honor Monday: Marine Corps Cpl. Larry Smedley

On the 106th anniversary of Congress authorizing the Medal of Honor for sailors and Marines, young Marine Corps Cpl. Larry Smedley earned it by giving his life to protect his comrades in Vietnam. Smedley was born on March 4, 1949, in Front Royal, Virginia. When he was young, his family...
Syracuse, NYtribuneledgernews.com

Saab wins Marine Corps contract valued at up to $128M

Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse-headquartered Saab Inc. has been awarded a Marine Corps contract valued at up to $127.9 million. Saab, part of the Swedish defense and aerospace firm, will provide the Marines with a next-generation training instrumentation system, which allows commanders to observe and assess the performance of individual Marines, squads and even brigades during live training exercises in the field.