The Montreal Canadiens lost convincingly to the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night by a score of 5-1. After a lopsided loss such as this, it can be difficult to find immediate (if any) positives from a hockey standpoint. However, this loss from a media perspective seems to be less detrimental for the team. The common mistake is to say “but the Canadiens lost to Ottawa.” For most of the season, that claim has not been particularly valid, especially recently, considering the Senators have won eight of their last 11 games down the stretch. Secondly, the loss changes very little in the grand scheme of their current playoff aspirations.