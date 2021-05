Join the celebration by the local tennis community for May as National Tennis Month. In Rockingham County there is a vibrant tennis community. Local people - almost all of whom are passionate, committed volunteers – run, support and promote tennis programs in this community. Since 2014, the Rockingham County Tennis Association has helped local tennis court owners by providing programs and access to USTA NC programs and facility grants. We have popped up our nets at community festivals and on RCS elementary, middle and high school campuses and partnered with summer day camps to introduce our youth to this sport. RCS recently announced that they will break ground for a new six-court tennis facility on the campus at Western Rockingham Middle School in Madison.