Allman Brothers Band Announce 50th-Anniversary Concert CD and DVD

By Bryan Rolli
 3 days ago
The Allman Brothers Band will commemorate their 50th anniversary by releasing footage of their March 2020 Madison Square Garden concert on DVD, CD and Blu-ray. The new collection, titled The Allman Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY, will hit shelves on July 23. The band has previewed the new...

