Pokemon Go Sylveon is finally in the game after years of waiting, but how do you get it? As is the case with all the Eeveelutions in Pokemon Go, Sylveon has a unique evolution method along with a one-time use nickname trick, and we've got all the details here. If you're missing any of Sylveon's fellow evolutions however, make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions guide. So without further ado, here is everything you need to know about how to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go.