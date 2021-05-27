SZA reveals magazine refused to let her book Black photog for shoot
In recent tweets, SZA revealed that a magazine refused to let her book a Black photographer for a photoshoot. SZA has been on fire lately. From finally dropping new music with her singles “Hit Different” and “Good Days”, and appearing on song of the summer contender “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat, the R&B singer is seemingly everywhere these days. Clearly in-demand, it appears many magazines are looking to book SZA for their covers as well, but SZA seems to be drawing the line with some understandable requests.thegrio.com