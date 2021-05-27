SZA reveals magazine refused to let her book Black photog for shoot

While we are all excited about the return of Broadway, there is still some time to go before we can be in a theatre waiting for the lights to dim. To fill that void, you can enjoy a new musical album about the life and times of Heidi Fleiss. Yes, the Hollywood Madam that made headlines in the 90’s. The musical, Little Black Book, was conceived by Will Nunziata and Billy Reece with book, music and lyrics by Billy Reece. Created as a one-woman rock concert with 11 songs, the show centers on how she was represented in the tabloids, and where she is today. By the way, currently Ms. Fleiss lives in the Nevada desert with her pets: over 40 parrots.