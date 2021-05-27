newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

SZA reveals magazine refused to let her book Black photog for shoot

By Jared Alexander
Posted by 
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In recent tweets, SZA revealed that a magazine refused to let her book a Black photographer for a photoshoot. SZA has been on fire lately. From finally dropping new music with her singles “Hit Different” and “Good Days”, and appearing on song of the summer contender “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat, the R&B singer is seemingly everywhere these days. Clearly in-demand, it appears many magazines are looking to book SZA for their covers as well, but SZA seems to be drawing the line with some understandable requests.

thegrio.com
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Magazine#Black Culture#Juneteenth#Wonderlandmag#Book Sza#Sza Details#Magazine Covers#Song#New Music#Dear Culture#Download Thegrio Today#Link#Drawing#Ctrl#This Week#Creative Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Cats
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

SZA Turned Down A Magazine Cover Because They Denied Her Request For A Black Photographer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Since the death of George Floyd one year ago yesterday, the world made an attempt to become more inclusive. Sephora announced they’d dedicate 15%of its shelf space to Black-owned businesses; Target vowed to spend $2 Billion with Black-owned Businesses by 2025 to advance racial equity; and brands like Uncle Ben’s and Aunties Jemima decided to rebrand and change their names. There was even a call to see more Black faces in C-suites offices and for the most part, some companies listened. Unfortunately, not all brands are hopping on the inclusivity train.
Mental HealthArgus Observer Online

SZA's anxiety makes it hard for her to be outside

SZA's "debilitating anxiety" makes it difficult for her to be outside. The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker appeared on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend and performed on stage with Doja Cat but she admits her anxiety struggles sometimes make it hard for her to go out at all.
Celebritiesgraziamagazine.com

SZA Wanted To Work With A Black Photographer — And Was Denied

SZA took to Twitter to call out an unnamed publication after they denied her request for a Black photographer to shoot her cover photo, sparking a conversation on the importance of Black creatives having a seat at the proverbial table. In a now-viral tweet, the Grammy-nominated artist wrote, “I requested...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

SZA says a publication blocked her request for a Black photographer

SZA says a publication blocked her request to hire a Black photographer, the artist revealed this week on social media. As per Complex, SZA didn’t name the actual publication in question but explained on Twitter that she asked for a Black photographer to shoot her recent cover story. When the publication didn’t agree with her request, she felt that she couldn’t continue.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

SZA Laments That She "Hates [Her] Label, So Much"

It's unclear what has ruffled SZA's feathers this time around, but she's still at odds with her label. The Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records artist's fans have been begging for her to release a new album, but there seems to be something brewing behind the scenes. SZA hasn't released a project since her 2017 debut Ctrl, and while she's shared a few singles and assisted her fellow artists on their tracks, there doesn't seem to be a solid game plan for the rollout of her next record. At least, not shared publicly.
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

6 cool things in music this week include driveway concerts, Trae tha Truth, Olivia Rodrigo and Bob Dylan's birthday

Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view. 1 Driveway concerts. A special shout-out to all the musicians, bands and crews, pro and otherwise, who had nowhere to play in 2020 except outside with an extension cord from a garage. We are indebted to you for a glimmer of sunshine during a dark time. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
MusicSFGate

BTS Drop Sizzling 'Butter (Hotter Remix)' Video

BTS sizzle while cutting loose in their new video for “Butter (Hotter Remix).” The first remix of their latest single is a house-flavored take on the smooth dance-pop original. Like with their official “Butter” video, they appear in suits, but the new visual finds the guys at their cheeky best....
Books & LiteratureColumbia University

New book coming out by Fischer Black!

At first I was surprised to hear about this, but then I looked up Black on Wikipedia and, hey, he’s only 83, so why not write a book. He also got some prominent academics to promote it, so that’s cool.
Books & Literaturecultaholic.com

Release Date Revealed For Jon Moxley Book "Mox"

Jon Moxley's autobiography "Mox" is now available for pre-order on both Amazon and Barnes and Noble, and a release date has been made official. The 272-page book will be officially released on Tuesday, November 2. Moxley's wife Renee Paquette revealed earlier this year on her Oral Sessions podcast (with AEW...
Books & LiteratureGamespot

New D&D Book Finally Lets You Fight A Brain In A Jar

On May 18, Dungeons & Dragons latest source book, Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, expands on horror elements, stepping away from the typical gothic horror players are used to. And because of this, D&D players are getting new monsters that are a little outside the box, like a Brain in a Jar.
Musicthethreetomatoes.com

The Little Black Book, a musical album

While we are all excited about the return of Broadway, there is still some time to go before we can be in a theatre waiting for the lights to dim. To fill that void, you can enjoy a new musical album about the life and times of Heidi Fleiss. Yes, the Hollywood Madam that made headlines in the 90’s. The musical, Little Black Book, was conceived by Will Nunziata and Billy Reece with book, music and lyrics by Billy Reece. Created as a one-woman rock concert with 11 songs, the show centers on how she was represented in the tabloids, and where she is today. By the way, currently Ms. Fleiss lives in the Nevada desert with her pets: over 40 parrots.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 5/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Ami Moregore (@happypeep) joins to talk about her Women Love Wrestling photog interview series, anatomy of great shots live, beauty in still life, One Million Block Match, more (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ami Moregore (@happypeep) joins to talk about her interview series on WomenLoveWrestling.net, what she’s learned as a photographer, what makes for a good shot, her fandom, the etiquette of ringside photography, the beauty in the violence of the modern hardcore scene via a few selected photos from her collection, how to properly get (and receive) credit for photos with talent/companies, and more!
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Report: Book Canceled for Omitting Black History

The latest book from author Richard Cohen has been canceled in the U.S. because of its insufficient focus on Black historical figures, the Guardian reports. Cohen’s The History Makers: 2,500 Years of Who We Are was set to be published in the United States by Random House, but the press decided not to proceed with the title. A webpage for the book has been removed from Random House’s site.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

RZA Casts La La Anthony In 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Season 2

RZA is adding some firepower to Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga by casting La La Anthony in a recurring role, according to Deadline. In the second season about the Wu-Tang Clan’s formation, Anthony will take on the role of young Def Jam executive Tracey Waples. She’s described as “on the pulse of good music and boldly speaks her mind. After seeing Wu-Tang live, she’s completely invested, but her plan for the group might not align with their own.”
Musicthebrag.com

Let’s revisit Foo Fighters’ brilliant backstage rider comic book

The thing is, while bands like The Stooges and Prince have a little bit of fun with their tour riders, for the most part, riders are boring. They’re effectively an agreement between a promoter and an artist about what is to be provided for said artist and their crew before, after, and during the gig.