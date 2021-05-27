Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Spyro 4: Wings of Fury Details Leaked?!

By Dejan Kacurov
futuregamereleases.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpyro the Dragon has been our favorite platform game ever since we were little kids, and since then we have been waiting patiently for the game to come back to us again. There have been some references to the little purple dragon, mainly coming from SpyroUniverse on Twitter. The account...

www.futuregamereleases.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Pc Game#Concept Art#Spyrouniverse#Unreal Engine 4#Cynder#Skylanders#Wings Of Fury Leaks#Puzzles#The Game#Pictures#Crash#Quotes#Cars#Time#Breaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Embargo Details Leaked

A new leak has been circulating online lately and it entails the review embargo details of upcoming and most anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Twitter user Joe Miller has recently shared interesting details about the game, suggesting the review embargo. He revealed this:. Miller also shared...
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

MONSTER HUNTER STORIES™ 2: WINGS OF RUIN UNVEILS NEW STORY AND GAMEPLAY DETAILS

Today’s Monster Hunter™ Digital Event revealed two new trailers for Monster Hunter Stories™ 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Rise™, while Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Monster Hunter Rise director Yasunori Ichinose provided details on what’s in store for each title. The latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin gave a first look at a mysterious light causing monsters to enter an enraged frenzy, alongside more familiar faces from the original Monster Hunter Stories™. Fans also got a detailed look at delving into Monster Dens for new eggs and the Rite of Channeling feature, which will allow players to build entirely unique collections of Monstie companions when the game launches on Nintendo Switch™ on July 9, 2021. For Monster Hunter Rise fans, the Digital Event showcased the second free title update for the game, which will be available for players to download and play later today. The Ver. 3.0 update will introduce two more new monsters to the game and will include a new ending to the game’s storyline, new quests, new weapon and armor options, new skills, and more.
Video GamesComicBook

Huge Nintendo Switch Pro Details Leak Ahead of Reveal

Major Nintendo Switch Pro details have leaked online ahead of its "imminent" reveal. The past couple of days, reports of a Nintendo Switch Pro, or Super Nintendo Switch as it's sometimes called, have flooded the Internet. The cliff notes are Nintendo is reportedly releasing a new and upgraded Nintendo Switch model with more power this fall that will apparently cost -- at least -- $300 and be revealed before E3 2021 next month.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Wasteland 3: Battle of Steeltown — Full walkthrough and guide

Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown is the first expansion for inXile Entertainment’s post-apocalyptic, turn-based strategy game. It leads players to Steeltown, formerly Pueblo, Colorado. Everyone’s on the edge what with refugees crowding in the streets, workers on strike, and management becoming hard to deal with. It’s up to the Rangers to set things right. Our full walkthrough and guide for Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown covers everything you need to know about this new chapter in your journey in the game.
Video Gameschangelog.com

Brad Van Vugt

In the past decade a variety of games have emerged where players need to create an AI to play the game rather than play the game directly. In this episode we speak with the creator of one of those games - Battlesnake. Brad Van Vugt joins us to talk about building a game engine using Go, making programming games easier for beginners to get started with, the long term vision for games like Battlesnake, and more.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Arashi: Castles of Sin Announced for PlayStation VR - News

Developer Endeavor One has announced stealth action sandbox game Arashi: Castles of Sin for PlayStation VR. It will launch this summer. Assume the role of Kenshiro, an elite shinobi and the last surviving son of the noble House Arashi. Castles across feudal Japan have been captured by ruthless bandits, the Six Oni of Iga. With your wolf companion, Haru at your side, exact revenge for their merciless destruction and reclaim the castles for good. It is a time of warring states, and the land cries out for justice. It’s up to you to deliver it.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Conglomerate 451: Overloaded – Launch Trailer

TheRuneHeads presents their cyberpunk-themed grid based dungeon crawler, Conglomerate 451: Overloaded which is available now on Xbox One, PS4 and Switch. The game has been available on PC since Feb 2020. Conglomerate 451: Overloaded is a grid-based, dungeon-crawling first-person RPG with roguelike elements set in a cyberpunk world. The game...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake leak reveals details on next trailer

The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes are just a few months away from release, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from flowing. Pokemon fans had heard rumblings and rumors online about a possible Diamond and Pearl remake, so when this was confirmed, the monster-collecting fandom went into overdrive.However, this hype was quickly tempered when the eagerly anticipated Sinnoh remakes were shown off at the Pokemon Presents conference. Instead of featuring similar visuals to that of Sword/Shield and the Let’s Go games, the remakes went for a very different approach.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Kuro no Kiseki Teaser Trailer and Spriggan Edition announced

In the Falcom Youtube page, the first teaser trailer of Kuro no Kiseki trailer was revealed and featured some leaked info on who else is joining. Not only a teaser trailer was revealed but game editions as well were announced entitled, ” Spriggan Edition.”. Spriggan Edition Info:. a.) The Legend...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Horizon Forbidden West to Feature 60 FPS Mode on PS5 - News

Guerrilla Games in a recent interview with Julien Chièze, which was posted on YouTube, revealed Horizon Forbidden West will feature a Performance Mode on the PlayStation 5. It allows players to play the game at 60 FPS. A performance mode with a higher framerate will likely mean the game will...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Launch and Release Time

We've lived to see the release of Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. The game has only debuted on PS4 for now, but we already know the release times on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. GAME'S RELEASE TIME:. PS4: already available. XONE/XSX: 3PM CET / 6 AM PST. PC:...
Video Gamespsu.com

PSVR Action Romp Fracked Impresses With Adrenaline-Pumping Extended Gameplay Trailer

NDreams, the creative folk behind the upcoming PSVR title Fracked, have unleashed a fresh look at the past-paced actioner in an extended gameplay trailer. The game was announced earlier this year with a Summer 2021 release window, and that still appears to be the case in a new PlayStation Blog post. This time however, we’re treated to a much more detailed look at Fracked, so check out the fresh trailer below.