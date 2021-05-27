Leak Suggests a Potential New Crash Release in September 2021

Do you remember how you could not wait for school to end just so you could play with that orange creature through the forest on your PlayStation? We do. There is news circulating the internet that a new project related to Crash Bandicoot is already in the works and it may be in its final stages. We were led to believe that something is cooking in the long-running franchise Crash Bandicoot due to a certain Instagram post posted by the voice actor behind Crash Bandicoot, Scott Whyte. In the post, he said that he is working together with a fellow actor Lex Lang, or known to us as the voice behind Neo Cortex.