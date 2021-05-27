New Report Reveals Differing Passions Among a New Generation of Wealthy Individuals

He is a young entrepreneurial talent who has immersed himself in the crypto space and real estate, apart from his other businesses. We always get to hear about many stories from different industries and sectors and often wonder what could have helped entrepreneurs and their businesses flourish so much. Well, among the many reasons and factors, one cannot deny that the relentless drive, passion and consistent efforts of certain entrepreneurs have allowed them to flourish their careers in their respective industries. The world of business has so far welcomed many new talents, but one name that is buzzing high lately is Kevin Ko. This young man has proved his excellence across different businesses and industries and hence, today is known as a successful serial entrepreneur.