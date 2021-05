TinyBuild Games revealed today that they have opened up pre-orders for their group escape title Secret Neighbor on iOS today. The game is technically free, so basically you're just signing up to get the game the day it comes out for iOS. The game has been doing pretty well on PC as players sneak around a house to find a way off the property, all while one of them is secretly a traitor trying to kill each of them before they can escape. Based on the trailer, which you can check out below, the game looks like it runs just as well as the PC version. The game will officially be released on June 17th, 2021.