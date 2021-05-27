Cheer Pack North America Announces Partnership with SmartSeal® to Create the CHEERPlus™ No-Spill™ Spouted Pouch with SmartSeal® Technology
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) is pleased to announce it has partnered with SmartSeal® to create the CHEERPlus™ No-Spill™ Spouted Pouch with SmartSeal® technology. This new, revolutionary flexible spill-proof package solution is ideal for food and beverage processing companies that produce and market a wide range of products including juices, fruit purees, smoothies, energy drinks, and specialty coffee beverages.www.timesunion.com