Business

Window World CEO Delivers Keynote Address at 2021 ATHENA Awards

By PRWeb
Times Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN. WILKESBORO, N.C. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. CEO & Chairman Tammy Whitworth proudly represented Window World this month as the keynote speaker for the 2021 ATHENA Awards in Warren, Ohio, an event that recognizes the professional achievements of women in the Youngstown area. As an entrepreneur who has overcome significant adversity while leading America’s largest exterior remodeling franchise, Whitworth was an excellent candidate to kick off this year’s ceremony.

www.timesunion.com
State
Ohio State
