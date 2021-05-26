The One Phrase We Should Stop Saying to Our Coworkers, And What To Replace It With
If I'm being completely honest, I use the word "actually" way too often. I figure, what's the harm in telling my friends that it's "actually a better idea to stop at the local taco spot" than to walk five extra blocks for pizza? Or telling a colleague that there's "actually an easier way" to complete a certain task? For years, it's been the kind of phrase that casually slips out of my mouth without a second thought—even when I'm at work. And I never really thought to question this. That is, until now.www.aol.com