newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Thursday betting preview: Heat, Suns to light up scoreboard

By Alex Kolodziej
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bucks look to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Heat, while a pair of teams out West will gain a 2-1 advantage in their respective series. Here are the best bets to consider for tonight. Bucks @ Heat (+1.5, 225) On Monday, the Heat played like a team...

www.thescore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Sports Betting#Go Game#Home Game#Heat#Bucks#Staples Center#Nuggets Trail Blazers#The Trail Blazers#Ats#Eastern Illinois#Suns Lakers#Tonight#Thrashing Miami#Alternate Jerseys#Phoenix#Denver#7 Point Chalk#Lead#Portland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAspotoncolorado.com

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, drives to the basket on Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) PORTLAND, Ore. | After meeting to close out the regular... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
NBAlegalsportsbetting.com

NBA Playoffs Betting Begin With Brooklyn Nets Favored To Win It All

LAS VEGAS — With the NBA Regular Season coming to an end on Sunday night, NBA bettors can now shift all of their focus to the NBA Playoffs and take a deep dive into the futures odds that are being offered ahead of the first round. Legal sports betting sites...
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns – Game #72

In what turned out to be an entertaining battle between third stringers, the Phoenix Suns edged the San Antonio Spurs, 123-121. A three-pointer by E’Twaun Moore with two seconds remaining proved to be the deciding shot. All in all, the Spurs have to be happy with how things played out....
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Locked On Suns Monday: Give it up to the 2020-21 Suns, instant Lakers thoughts, and final West bracket

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show as he does every Monday to react to the finish of the Suns’ first playoff season in 11 years. We give this team their flowers, look back on preseason expectations, and relish in how special the season has been. Then we give our quick thoughts on the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, what a first round series with LA would look like, and sift through the full West bracket, including Denver jumping to No. 3. We close by discussing what we are most looking forward to about the playoffs, including the chance for 10,000 or more Suns fans to experience the playoffs in-person in downtown Phoenix.
NBAthednvr.com

Instant reactions to the Denver Nuggets’ first round playoff matchup

In this episode, Adam, Eric, Dev, and Brendan discuss their takeaways from a wacky final night of the NBA season that featured a lot of tanking, a lot of jockeying for playoff position, and not a lot of actual basketball. They also share instant reactions to the Nuggets’ first round matchup with the Blazers and look back at the big takeaways from the regular season.
NBAwgnradio.com

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP)The Phoenix Suns gave some rest to their All-Star backcourt and got the win but not the help they needed to secure the NBA’s top seed. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: The best reason to expect a bright future

The Phoenix Suns finished a remarkable season certain of their legitimacy among the NBA playoff contenders. With back-to-back victories in San Antonio, the Suns completed a 51-21 regular season — unreal considering the depths from which they have risen in two short years. Regardless of what happens in a first-round...
NBAslcdunk.com

5 games to watch as Jazz fans prep for the NBA Playoffs

For the first time in franchise history, the Utah Jazz are the lone holder of the league’s best record. They’ve dominated all year long, even with injuries to their starting, All-Star backcourt this past month. Credit goes to the whole team and they’ll need the strength of the team as...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAvsin.com

Connecticut legalizes sports betting! Plus Thursday NBA Sharp Report

If you live in the state of Connecticut, I have some great news for you. On Wednesday, the Connecticut State Senate voted 28-6 in favor of a bill to legalize sports betting. The bill had already passed overwhelmingly in the House, 122-21. It now heads to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk. Lamont has long been a proponent of legalized betting and is expected to sign the bill into law as soon as early next week. The new gaming compact allows for both retail and online betting, including betting in person at the popular Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos. Connecticut is home to 3.5 million people, making it the 30th most populous state in the country. But Connecticut is also one of the wealthiest states in the country, ranking 6th in highest median income. It is also strategically located next to the lucrative New York city market. The goal is to have legalized betting up and running in time for Week 1 of the NFL season this Fall. With Connecticut set to legalize betting, we are now up to 28 legal states, plus D.C.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jevon Carter: Nearly triple-doubles

Carter scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Carter drew his first start in the season finale with Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He recorded a career-high 43 minutes, which led to his first career double-double and just one assist short of a triple-double. Carter averaged only 11.4 minutes in 59 games prior to Sunday's contest, and he should fill a similar role as the Suns progress into the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Players With Everything to Prove in Playoffs

With the regular season meeting its end yesterday and the play-in tournament soon to follow, the long awaited reunion between the Phoenix Suns and the NBA playoffs is now just around the corner. Ending a 10-year drought, the Suns know exactly how much this moment means to their fans, even despite their unfamiliarity with the postseason atmosphere.
NBANBC Sports

Betting Odds: Blazers vs. Nuggets; Will Jamal Murray's absence be a factor?

The Blazers did what they needed to do on Sunday against the Nuggets and won, clinching their eighth consecutive playoff berth. Coincidentally, their win and Denver losing confirmed the two teams will once again meet once again in the playoffs, two years removed from Portland’s seven-game series road win in the Western Conference semifinals.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trailblazers: Takeaways from season finale against the Denver Nuggets

Another regular season in the Damian Lillard-era comes to a close and while the Portland Trailblazers have been a hopeful, mid-tier playoff team before, something feels different this year. The roster looks different as newcomers Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and Derrick Jones Jr. prepare to suit up for their first postseason in Blazers red.
NBAawesemo.com

Lakers vs. Suns: NBA Betting Picks, Odds, Trends & Prediction for Playoffs Round 1 Series

Two Pacific Division teams will meet in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers will begin their title defense against the drastically improved Phoenix Suns. It is hard to imagine many NBA betting experts would have had the Lakers being the lower seed in a playoff series between these teams back before the season began. Despite this, the NBA odds have sided with Los Angeles as the favorite to win this first-round series.