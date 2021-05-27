Amazon's Alexa calls attention to Global Accessibility Awareness Day all month long

Don't remember any journo even mentioning it for Apple though. That's because this is an entirely different beast than what Apple did. Amazon veered off-course into crazy town with this feature because—at least based on what the summary says, given that the link is a 404—it allows any IoT device to have its signal forwarded via a neighboring network. So, guess who foots the bill for 24/7 streaming of HD video footage from your neighbor's Ring doorbell and security cameras if your neighbor didn't pay their ISP this month and you have an Echo Dot close enough to their house to carry the signal? You do. And when your creepy neighbor on the other side wants to put a camera on your property to spy on your daughter? They won't even need to put a cellular hotspot or WiFi repeater within range, since your Amazon devices will happily forward the signal back to them...in an encrypted, fully secure manner designed to best protect their privacy.