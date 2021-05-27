Amazon's Alexa calls attention to Global Accessibility Awareness Day all month long
As one of the most popular digital voice assistants worldwide, Amazon's Alexa has transformed the way people access information -- whether that's fun and games, music and entertainment or more personally meaningful stuff like connecting with family and friends. But while Alexa might benefit anyone who uses an Amazon Echo smart speaker, it can play an especially important role in the lives of those with disabilities -- as well as those who care for them.www.msn.com