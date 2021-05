Back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, Oregon heads down to Austin, Texas for an NCAA Regional hosted by No. 12 overall seed Texas. The Ducks are the No. 2 seed in the regional and will open play against No. 3 seed Texas State on Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN3. With a win, Oregon would play at 11 a.m. PT Saturday or with a loss, would fall into an elimination game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT. The Ducks won their only all-time meeting against Texas State, winning 7-1 in 2005.