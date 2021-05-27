Violence and control in lockdown: more support needed for women and girls in Niger

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. There is a greater risk of rise in domestic violence during the lockdown and women, who are mostly the victims of domestic violence, have no way to reach out and yell for help in the given circumstances. There is no escape, no way to reach out to friends or relatives, no way to seek help for those women who are facing domestic violence in this hour of worst pandemic that has confined us all to our homes. In such a scenario, women who are facing domestic violence go unheard and unreported while the perpetrators of the violence assume a safety net around them due to the lockdown. Some cases of domestic violence that have been reported are actually tip of an iceberg and we, as a society must be very active and conscious about our surroundings, neighborhoods to detect any such unfortunate happening and report that to the concerned authorities so that no precious life is lost.