Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Violence and control in lockdown: more support needed for women and girls in Niger

UN News Centre
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the pandemic, Zaynab's husband was a minibus driver who spent long days driving between the city of Niamey and surrounding towns. Though Zaynab (not her real name) would have preferred he spend more time at home with their 2-year-old son, she was accustomed to the situation. Everything changed when...

unsdg.un.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Economic Violence#Police Violence#Family Violence#Working Women#Division#The Spotlight Initiative#Women Victims#Gender Based Violence#Domestic Violence Cases#Men#Survivors#Curfew#Emergency#Treatment#Ramadan#Districts#Togo#Confinement#Maradi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Africa
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Public Health
Related
Protestsclick orlando

Protests as Austria grapples with violence against women

VIENNA – The 35-year-old woman was working at a tobacco shop in Vienna when authorities say her ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her ablaze in March. In April, another woman of the same age was found shot to death in her home in the Austrian capital, also reportedly by her ex-partner.
Honolulu, HInorthwestgeorgianews.com

Audit calls for more data on domestic violence on Oahu

Jun. 8—Streamlined data collection on domestic violence cases was the center of a report released Monday by the Honolulu Office of the City Auditor. The audit called on the Honolulu Police Department and Department of the Prose cuting Attorney to implement data collection practices that would integrate both departments to reduce redundancy.
King County, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Supporting survivors of domestic violence during COVID-19 | Public Health Insider

The following was written by Brittany Bevis for Public Health Insider, the official blog for Public Health — Seattle & King County:. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a substantial rise in the incidence of domestic violence in King County. Social distancing and other efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the last year have escalated the risk of violence for survivors through more time spent at home, increased levels of household stress, and compromised access to advocacy and direct support systems.
Monroe County, NYwxxinews.org

Community organization needs support to address youth violence

The community outreach organization Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County has started a campaign to get more people involved in reducing violence in Monroe County. Previously, the group addressed issues with poverty and food insecurity, but now they’re collaborating with local leaders, police officials and community service agencies to address the recent uptick in violence.
Violent Crimesstalberttoday.ca

Family violence 'always starts with coercive control'

There were no visible bruises or cuts on her body, but what she was feeling inside was indescribable. For years Serena Hodgins, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was receiving emails and texts from her ex-husband that targeted her looks and her personality. He even reached out to her friends and family.
Advocacyunwomen.org

From immediate relief to livelihood support, UN Women drives investment and support for women and girls impacted by COVID-19 in India

“It is the responsibility of women to hold the social fabric together – be it at home, in health centres and schools, or caring for the elderly – all of this is unpaid care work (and it continues to increase),” explains Mita Lonkar from the Chaitanya Foundation in New Delhi, India, one of many NGO partners of UN Women in India, providing critical support to women and their families, as the country struggles to cope with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Honolulu, HINorwalk Hour

Honolulu audit: streamlined domestic violence data needed

HONOLULU (AP) — An audit has called for the Honolulu Police Department and the prosecutor's office to streamline data collection of domestic violence cases. The audit by the Honolulu Office of the City Auditor said there needs to be data collection practices integrating both departments to reduce redundancy, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.
Violent CrimesBBC

Greater Manchester Police domestic violence scheme 'dangerous'

A domestic abuse survivor has criticised a police force after it introduced a pilot scheme encouraging victims to meet their abusers. Greater Manchester Police said it hoped the programme would allow "positive communication". But Zoe Dronfield, who was stabbed and stamped on in an attack by her ex-boyfriend, said she...
Violent CrimesBBC

Guatemala prison: Inmates beheaded in deadly gang fight

Police in Guatemala say at least seven prisoners have been killed during a fight between rival gangs in a jail in Quetzaltenango. Most of them were beheaded as members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs attacked each other. The prison, 200km (125 miles) from the capital, was built...
Kalamazoo, MIwmuk.org

"Wear Orange" Supports Gun Violence Victims

Friday, June 4, is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. And gun safety advocates are hosting virtual events around Michigan. The Wear Orange Campaign honors survivors of gun violence and raises awareness about gun safety. Washtenaw County Moms Demand Action Group Leader Celeste Kanpurwala says its virtual event is for people who own guns as well as those who don't.
Mental HealthThe Guardian

Spat at, abused, attacked: healthcare staff face rising violence during Covid

Hundreds of healthcare workers treating Covid patients around the world have experienced verbal, physical, and sometimes life-threatening attacks during the pandemic, prompting calls for immediate action from human rights campaigners. Covid-related attacks on healthcare workers are expected to rise as new variants cause havoc in countries such as India and...
CharitiesUN News Centre

WFP feeds more than one million in Tigray, but needs support to reach more

More than one million people in two areas of the war-ravaged Tigray region in Ethiopia have received emergency food assistance since distributions began in March, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Tuesday. WFP has been supporting people in the Northwestern and Southern zones affected by the conflict between Ethiopian...
Relationship Advicethekashmirimages.com

Domestic violence amid Covid19 lockdown in Kashmir

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. There is a greater risk of rise in domestic violence during the lockdown and women, who are mostly the victims of domestic violence, have no way to reach out and yell for help in the given circumstances. There is no escape, no way to reach out to friends or relatives, no way to seek help for those women who are facing domestic violence in this hour of worst pandemic that has confined us all to our homes. In such a scenario, women who are facing domestic violence go unheard and unreported while the perpetrators of the violence assume a safety net around them due to the lockdown. Some cases of domestic violence that have been reported are actually tip of an iceberg and we, as a society must be very active and conscious about our surroundings, neighborhoods to detect any such unfortunate happening and report that to the concerned authorities so that no precious life is lost.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Daily Herald

British police officer admits kidnapping, raping woman

LONDON -- A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of a woman as she walked home in south London and whose body was found a week later in the woods. A court at London's Old Bailey heard Tuesday that Wayne Couzens, 48, accepted responsibility for the death of Sarah Everard though he was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

If he hits you, he loves you: Zimbabwe tackles myths and violence

MUTARE, Zimbabwe (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - “If he does not hit you, he does not love you enough” is the sort of age-old ‘truism’ that Zimbabwe activists say gives men free rein to beat their wives and stops women complaining. But things are now changing, according to women’s rights activists,...