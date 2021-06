The global wind power industry continues to grow, as more governments set renewable energy targets amid a push for decarbonization and cleaner energy production. The Wind Europe Intelligence Platform reports China is the world leader with more than 281 GW of installed wind power capacity, followed by the European Union with 192 GW of capacity as of last year. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a record year for global wind power according to the Global Wind Energy Council, with 93 GW of new capacity installed, for a total of 743 GW total wind power capacity worldwide.