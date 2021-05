More than 1,000 people associated with county lines have been arrested since 17 May, as part of a national crackdown on the drug dealing gangs.Weapons and drugs were also seized, with police forces across the country confiscating 33 guns and 219 knives. The National Crime Agency seized more than 600kg of cocaine and 17kg of heroin as part of the operation. It’s thought that there are currently around 600 county lines gangs operating in the UK, down from 2,000 in 2019. These gangs are known for using dedicated mobile phone lines to sell drugs in rural areas; in this week’s...