Arkansas families are on the move to other states

Several different Arkansans are fleeing "The Natural State" for not only better opportunities, but also due to new Arkansas state law taking place within the state.

It's no big secret that the pandemic of COVID-19 struck not only "The Natural State" hard, but also everyone globally. Leaving many people without jobs, and the very resources that one needs to survive. This along with the new Arkansas state law has many Arkansas residents fleeing from "The Natural State" to different locations.

The pandemic has indeed been earth-shattering to many Arkansans, as many small businesses couldn't stay afloat for this past year. Leaving many residents without jobs to go back to once the state reopened. Now, the cost of living is skyrocketing. With grocery prices going up, alongside many shortages of other needed resources many aren't just cinching their belts tighter, but they are also having to completely do without. So, many Arkansans are left trying to sell the properties they own to go elsewhere looking for better opportunities.

Due to the Arkansas state legislation banning any kind of chemical treatment or surgery involving sex reassignment for children under the age of eighteen; many Arkansas parents of transgender children are now considering the idea of fleeing out of the state of Arkansas. For the transgender children who have already begun the chemical treatments, this legislation will come as a major setback to them and their chemical treatments.

Some Arkansas parents of transgender kids believe that their children are not safe living in "The Natural State" not only because of the new Arkansas law, but also because they believe the state is not moving forward, but instead, it's the only state that is trying to move culturally backward. The newest law that these parents are referring to has made Arkansas the first state to ban transgender healthcare.