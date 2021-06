NBA star Enes Kanter shared a shocking video on Twitter in which his little brother is robbed at gunpoint by four individuals inside an Atlanta parking deck. Mr Kanter, the centre for the Portland Trail Blazers, posted the video on Sunday. The footage shows his younger brother, Ahmet, and two of his friends being accosted by the robbers. The victims can be seen giving the armed robbers their belongings in the video.The NBA star expressed his frustration over the incident on Twitter. “I’m shocked and disgusted,” he wrote. “My little brother [Ahmet] walking around Atlanta, gets a gun pulled on...