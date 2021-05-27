Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Zoonicorn Brand to Release CGI-Animated Series

By aNb Media
anbmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction and distribution company Imira Entertainment is launching a new Zoonicorn 3D CGI-animated preschool series, consisting of 52 original seven-minute episodes. The Zoonicorn brand launched in the U.S. in 2015 and includes a line plush toys as well as an apparel collection. Brand development and licensing for the property is headed by J’net Smith of All Art Licensing.

www.anbmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cgi#Animated Series#Television Series#Entertainment Series#Original Series#Tv Series#Zoonicorn Brand#Imira Entertainment#Kidoodle Tv#Happy Kids Tv#Cgi#Adventures#Episodes#Titles#Personalities#Collection#Art#Company#6 Year Olds#Joy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
World Series
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
Related
ComicsPosted by
iHeartRadio

The BeatBuds' Animated Series To Premiere On Nickelodeon on June 7

Children's music duo The BeatBuds have been animated! The band, also known to fans as Jonny and Matty, can now be viewed in cartoon form. Co-produced by Scooter Braun's SB Projects, the brand-new animated preschool series, The BeatBuds, Let's Jam!, is based on the duo's popular YouTube videos and music, and premieres on Monday, June 7 at 9am (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Over the ten-episode series, Jonny and Matty go on some musical adventures as they make their way to their big concert, The BeatBASH, and features an original song in each episode. In the premiere, they even end up in outer space!
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

Obamas and Kenya Barris Team for Netflix Animated Music Series

Barack and Michelle Obama, and Kenya Barris have executive produced a Netflix series combining music and animation. “We the People,” created by Chris Nee, consists of 10, three-minute-long episodes that feature music performed by H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and Andra Day, among others. The show premieres on the streamer on July 4.
TV SeriesCollider

Watch: ‘Love, Death and Robots: Inside the Animation’ Featurette Shows How the Animated Series is Made

Since it was released on May 14, the new season of Love, Death and Robots has proved to be a hit with fans. For fans who have already burned through all eight episodes, Netflix has released a new featurette that takes audiences behind the scenes into the vast amount of work required to create the series' stunning animation. Hosted by creator Tim Miller and series director Jennifer Yuh Nelson, the short featurette shows how the series lives up to being a truly adult animated anthology with each individual episode being distinctly well-crafted.
Comicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Aardman announces children’s animated series The Very Small Creatures

Acclaimed animation studio Aardman has announced a new pre-school series titled The Very Small Creatures. Sky Kids commissioned the series, which is aimed at children aged between one and three. The 20 three-minute episodes will use stop-motion animation and clay models, Aardman, known for Wallace and Gromit, said. It is...
Malibu, CAmxdwn.com

Amazon Releases New Series ‘Panic’

Amazon Prime premiered its new thriller series entitled Panic at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, according to Variety. The premiere was COVID-safe, being hosted outside and only hosting 85 attendees. The series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver, who also serves as writer...
TV SeriesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Could Have a Possible Animated Series Soon

Apex Legends left a little message for a possible animated series that could be released on streaming platforms in the near future. As the Respawn Entertainment crew voyaged into the game's subreddit for an AMA (Ask Me Anything), director of communications, Ryan Rigney, was asked if there was a Netflix or Amazon Prime animated series in the works for Apex Legends. He responded simply with an emoji, that his lips were zipped shut on the matter.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

New Animated Series “My Adventures with Superman” is on the Way

DC looks to be bearing down with their animated shows at this time even as it would appear that their live-action movies are still being pushed to the public. This is where DC has been dominant though when it comes to their various stories and characters since animation has served the company well in the past and continues to do so as My Adventures with Superman will be yet another look at three popular individuals such as Superman/Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. One would almost think that this story has been told in so many different ways that there would be little left to be done, but DC is doing what’s necessary to find every angle that exists in order to keep the interest in one of their top characters alive and well. It is very easy to wonder just how many other animated shows there will be in the coming years, but when factoring in every different perception of the same heroes and villains it’s kind of easy to think that there are so many different ways to present each character that trying to think of how many different stories could be told would cause a headache before all options are exhausted. It does sound as though there’s another animated Batman show on the way as well, which isn’t too surprising since the dark knight has been a hot topic for decades now and despite the fact that each hero, Superman, and Batman, should be decades older by now, people keep accepting their return to the screen without question. To be fair, both heroes have been DC’s lifeblood for a long time now, with Batman taking the lead quite often as he’s been tasked with carrying DC now and then until Superman’s popularity has risen again.
TV & VideosPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

Every child of the 1980s remembers Garbage Pail Kids, the gross, hilarious trading cards that became as ubiquitous on school playgrounds as freeze tag and conversations about whether square or round cafeteria pizza was the superior lunch food. (By the way: Square, obviously.) The collectible cards and their colorful (and slightly horrifying) characters have made a comeback in recent years, with new annual series of cards from Topps. The next step for the kids of the garbage pail: An animated TV series on HBO Max.
Cell Phonesdronedj.com

Brand new Arkells release features drone music video

If you haven’t heard of the rock band Arkells, you’re in for a treat. The popular (and award-winning) group is from Canada but enjoys a substantial international fan base. And now it’s enjoying something else: Drones. Arkells released a new video, and it features some really skilled FPV flying and...
ComicsAnime News Network

Netflix Anime Premieres Save the Cat! Goes Anime Storytelling Edutainment Series on YouTube

1st episode features influencer Akidearest, screenwriter Cory Miles. Netflix Anime's YouTube channel began streaming on Thursday the first episode of a new edutainment series titled Save the Cat! Goes Anime. The series examines anime on Netflix such as The Seven Deadly Sins, A Whisker Away, DEVILMAN crybaby, and BEASTARS, applying principles of storytelling outlined in Blake Snyder's Save the Cat! books and program.
TV Seriescrossroadstoday.com

Danny McBride developing Garbage Pail Kids animated series

Danny McBride is developing a new animated series based on the Garbage Pail Kids. The 44-year-old actor, comedian, producer and director is heading up the project for HBO Max, which will see him transform the iconic TOPPS cards into an animated television series for the streaming service. Alongside Danny, David...
Comicsfacts.net

Longest Running Anime Series

Anime has been around for a long time. Some of them, literally. Several anime series have more than a thousand episodes to their names. This resulted in some of the longest-running shows ever. If you’re looking for some good anime shows to watch or just want to fill your curiosity, then you’ve come to the right place. From old-time favorites like Doraemon to today’s top shows like Naruto, read on to find out more about the longest running anime series!
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Dino Ranch Animated Series Rides Onto Disney+ Next Month

Produced by Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios, Dino Ranch rides onto Disney+ in the U.S. on June 18! The premium streaming service will feature the new, action-packed “pre-westoric” preschool series trailing a family of fast-riding ranchers and their pack of dynamic dinosaurs. Dino Ranch introduces young audiences to the...
WorldAnimation Magazine

‘Dabangg – The Animated Series’ Debuts on Cartoon Network India Monday

Cartoon Network will introduce its fans in India to its latest action-comedy Dabangg – The Animated Series, airing every day at 12 p.m. beginning Monday, May 31. The series (104 half-hours) stars the fearless super-cop Chulbul Pandey (played by Salman Khan) and is one of the first animated series to retain the original version of a popular Bollywood character, rather than reimagine the star as a kid.
TV & VideosAnimation Magazine

Imira Launches Pre-K Series ‘Zoonicorn’ into Global Market

Imira Entertainment, the leading kids and family entertainment distribution and production company, is launching a brand new animated preschool series Zoonicorn. Featuring a ‘Zooniverse’ of enchanting characters, the 3D CGI series debuts with 52 original seven-minute episodes. A magical mix of zebra and unicorn, the captivating Zoonicorns inhabit the dreams...
Petsc21media.net

Imira Entertainment believes in Zoonicorns

Spain-based Imira Entertainment has partnered with Mark Lubratt, creator of a series of zebra/unicorn hybrid characters, to develop a preschool TV series based on the IP. Zoonicorn (52×7′) features a cast of characters who inhabit the dreams of young animals, taking them on amazing adventures to help learn important social-emotional and problem-solving skills.
ComicsComicBook

Lupin the Third Announces New Anime Series

Lupin, aka the Gentleman Thief, remains one of the longest-running anime characters, first introduced under the pen of creator Monkey Punch, and it seems as if fans of the decades-long franchise will be receiving some new adventures for Arsene and his crew with an upcoming series. Though details about the story of the upcoming series are few and far between, a new poster for the upcoming show, titled Lupin The Third Part Six, proves that the globe-trotting band of thieves will remain a part of the public zeitgeist within the anime community for years to come.