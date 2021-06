Lil Durk’s brother OTF DThang was reportedly shot at a nightclub in Chicago Saturday night. OTF D Thang, real name Dontay Banks Jr., was shot in the head outside of Club O in Harvey. Days before his death, he and Lil Durk were in Atlanta, Georgia celebrating Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday. Upon receiving the news, several rappers and fans have sent their condolences to Lil Durk and his family. As of Sunday morning, there are no further details on the shooting and it was first reported by Chicago Media Takeout.