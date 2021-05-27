Cancel
Religion

DECREE — Relegation to Profane but Not Sordid Use: Saint John Chrysostom Church

By wpmessage
evdiomessage.org
 17 days ago

Due to the deteriorating condition of Saint John Chrysostom Church and a lack of the necessary funding to repair and maintain the church, consideration must be given as to whether sufficient grave cause exists for the relegation of the Saint John Chrysostom Church to profane but not sordid use. Whereas...

evdiomessage.org
