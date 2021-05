From director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), the latest installment in the largest horror franchise in history, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has all of the terrifying scares and nail-biting thrills that fans have become accustomed to, while also including the extra added layer of one of the most sensational cases from the files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). When the exorcism of a young boy named David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard) doesn’t quite go as expected, it leads to a murder where the suspect is claiming demonic possession as a defense and things quickly spiral for all involved.