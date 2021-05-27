Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga Springs, NY

SUNY Empire Welcomes First Accepted Ed.D. Student Jason Fishner

esc.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNY Empire State College recently received its first confirmation of acceptance into the new Ed.D. in educational leadership and change from Jason Fishner, an alum of its MBA program who also has advanced certificates in project management and human resource management. The 41-year old married father of two holds an M.S. in educational administration and policy studies (higher ed) from UAlbany and an advanced certificate in higher ed administration from Stony Brook. He’s also the director of residence life at SUNY Delhi. His wife Carrie is currently working on an advanced certificate in public history at SUNY Empire. ​​​​​​​We spoke to Jason about his decision to enroll in this new doctoral program.

esc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Education
Saratoga Springs, NY
Society
City
Stony Brook, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Suny Delhi#Commuting#Graduate College#Graduate School#Graduate Students#College Students#Graduate Studies#D#Suny Empire State College#Ualbany#Teamwork#Suny Delhi#Student Contact#Master#Public History#Project Management#Resource Management#Administration#Residence Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
Ballston Spa, NYSaratogian

Ballston Spa Students win Regional Envirothon Competition

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The members of the Ballston Spa High School Envirothon Team recently competed in the Saratoga Regional Envirothon Competition where they were named both the Saratoga County Winner as well as the Grand Champions of the regional event, held virtually this year due to the current pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Come See Saratoga Independent School During Their May Tour Days

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Come see Saratoga’s top-rated independent school, Saratoga Independent School (SIS). SIS provides an excellent education to students in Pre-K through eighth grade. Enrollment has begun for the 2021-2022 school year. From May 17 - May 20, SIS will host open house tour days. During the open house tour days, prospective families will have an opportunity to meet Lisa Brown, Head of School, as well as other faculty and staff in a safe way. Members of our faculty will take families on private tours of the campus, either in-person or virtually, discuss the curriculum, and answer question about our school. This is an excellent opportunity to see what SIS has to offer. For more information and to register, please visit www.siskids.org/admissions/open-house.cfm.
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs Schools Adopting New Policy

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs High School teacher invited local BLM leaders to speak to his class, coinciding with a new “Anti-Racist” book being used in the school’s English curriculum and a new policy being adopted. The English teacher allegedly violated district rules by having unapproved guest speakers talk...
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Arts Welcomes Three New Members to Board

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jeffery Altamari, Maureen Parker and Elizabeth Sobel have been named to Saratoga Arts Board of Directors. Jeff Altamari is retired from a career in Houston, TX as a financial officer for a global oil and gas company. Previously he was employed by two multinational manufacturers as well as an international CPA firm. He has extensive experience in finance, accounting, and compliance. Since his retirement in 2015, he has served on the boards of local arts and public service organizations as well as the 2017 Saratoga Springs Charter Review Commission. He is a graduate of Cornell University.
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Hospital Grows Midwifery Team

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Certified Nurse Midwife Jessica Haag recently joined Saratoga Hospital Medical Group and Saratoga OB/GYN and Midwifery at Myrtle Street. The growing practice uses a collaborative physician-midwife model of care that has proved to be the best approach for mothers and newborns. Studies show this collaborative model is linked to lower cesarean-section rates—an experience borne out at Saratoga Hospital, which has the lowest C-section rate in the Capital Region.
Saratoga Springs, NYthe-reporter.net

NYSPHSAA Executive Committee Meets In Saratoga

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) held its quarterly meeting of the executive committee on Wednesday, May 5 in Saratoga Springs. The committee voted on several key …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...