SUNY Empire Welcomes First Accepted Ed.D. Student Jason Fishner
SUNY Empire State College recently received its first confirmation of acceptance into the new Ed.D. in educational leadership and change from Jason Fishner, an alum of its MBA program who also has advanced certificates in project management and human resource management. The 41-year old married father of two holds an M.S. in educational administration and policy studies (higher ed) from UAlbany and an advanced certificate in higher ed administration from Stony Brook. He's also the director of residence life at SUNY Delhi. His wife Carrie is currently working on an advanced certificate in public history at SUNY Empire. We spoke to Jason about his decision to enroll in this new doctoral program.