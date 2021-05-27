Music NFT Platform OneOf, Backed by Quincy Jones, Raises $63M In Funding
OneOf, a music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones, has raised $63 million in seed funding. The platform says it is built on top of a 'green' blockchain called Tezos. Tezos differs from traditional proof-of-work blockchains that are energy hogs in that it uses a proof-of-stake mechanism to function. OneOf will be one of the first NFT platforms using the Tezos blockchain and counts many musicians as partners.