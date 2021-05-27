Music NFT Platform OneOf, Backed by Quincy Jones, Raises $63M In Funding

The world of non-fungible tokens continues to grow, and platform OneOf is working to become a major player in the space by making music NFTs accessible to fans at an affordable price. Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, and Joshua James, co-founder and COO, joined Cheddar to discuss how the platform’s approach to sustainability distinguishes it from a crypto industry criticized for its reportedly outsized carbon emissions. Backed by legendary producer Quincy Jones, the company raised $63 million in seed funding to be used to expand technological capabilities and for financial commitments to artists, according to Lin Dai.