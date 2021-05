We cherish wildlife and wild places here in Virginia. From dedicated preserves to state parks, there are many places to learn from the natural landscape. And if you’re looking for an opportunity to interact with animals in a way that’s both meaningful and unforgettable, you’ll want to sign up for a tour with Burnham Guides. Their eco-tours offer a fascinating insight into the natural world, and one of the most unique is the guided pony tour. This pony paddle experience allows explorers to navigate the waters of Chincoteague Island by kayak, getting an up-close look into the world of wild island ponies.