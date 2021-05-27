Statepoint Crossword Puzzle/Solution

One of the things I look forward to during any mass E3-esque ensemble of upcoming titles, is the prospect that for all the grandiose talk and bravado — that despite most of the attention likely to be snatched up by those studios and publishers with the furthest reach — there’s bound to be one “smaller” little name or sneak-peak that manages to distract me. If not completely absolve me from seeing what both the AAA and the more popular indie (oxymoron, I know) circles have to show, at the very least provide something that on occasion, puts things in perspective. That perspective being: it doesn’t matter how flashy or extravagant your reveal is — no matter how deep you plunder into one’s thesaurus to come up with words other than “revolutionary”, “innovative”, “compelling” or other such repeated buzzwords — sometimes the most interesting talking points, are those that avoid all this. Regardless of whether what one is showing, is entirely new to that specific time, or not. At least the surprise of where it ends up [re-]appearing, isn’t lost.