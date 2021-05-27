newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Discover All That’s New in Sacramento

pcma.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento’s newly named SAFE Credit Union Convention Center is reopening in early June, just as in-person events return to California. The convention center—which had been closed to the public since December 2019, before the onset of COVID-19—debuts after a $245 million renovation that has added 23,000 square feet of exhibit space, new meeting rooms, a new outdoor plaza and outdoor terrace, a full-service Starbucks and a second, 40,000-square-foot ballroom.

www.pcma.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Sacramento#Hotels#Golden 1 Center#Design#Hilton Hotel#Exhibit Space#Hotel Terrace#Open Space#Gbac Star#Exchange Sacramento#Railyards#Discover#Midtown#Outdoor Terrace#Hyatt#Square Feet#October#Urban Style#In Person Events#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Sacramento, CAbizjournals

5 things to know: Evan's Kitchen in East Sacramento says goodbye

Welcome to Monday, loyal readers. It's Tax Day. Here's what else you need to know today. It appears Evan's Kitchen and Catering has closed permanently. "Unfortunately due to Covid-19 and the landlord of the building we have to say goodbye to our business," chef Evan Elsberry wrote on Instagram on Sunday. Evan's Kitchen was at 855 57th St. in East Sacramento.
Sacramento, CAcomstocksmag.com

The New Industrialists

This story is part of our May 2021 issue. To subscribe, click here. The old ways of doing business just aren’t good enough. This message from consumers has echoed loud and clear in recent years. Younger generations in particular have pushed for companies to prioritize social good over financial gain.
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

Sac Philatelic Society searching to put stamp on new home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, Sacramento's Philatelic Society saw a renewed interest in the longtime hobby of stamp collecting. However, the collector's club is now seeking a new home to store nearly a million stamps. "Every Wednesday for the past 20 years, we've met in the Easter Seals building...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Sacramento, CAPine Tree

Governor Newsom Presents $100 Billion California Comeback Plan

Sacramento, CA…California Governor Gavin Newsom presented his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in California history. The Governor’s Plan outlines comprehensive strategies and major investments in key areas so that California can come roaring back from the pandemic. The California Comeback Plan has one goal: hit...
California StateMercury News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California Statekion546.com

California to maintain mask mandate until June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public Health confirmed in a media call Monday morning that it will keep its current mask mandate in place for several more weeks. According to Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state will move to align with CDC guidelines on...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento News Watch

Work remotely in Sacramento — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Virtual Customer Service Representative "Work from Home"; 2. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home; 3. Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 4. Dental Receptionist/Customer Service Rep - $17.50/Hour; 5. Customer Service Representative (REMOTE); 6. Sales Representative RCM/Healthcare; 7. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Training and Leads Provided!; 8. Consumer Care Specialist;
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Statecrossroadstoday.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday. “This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we...