Discover All That’s New in Sacramento
Sacramento’s newly named SAFE Credit Union Convention Center is reopening in early June, just as in-person events return to California. The convention center—which had been closed to the public since December 2019, before the onset of COVID-19—debuts after a $245 million renovation that has added 23,000 square feet of exhibit space, new meeting rooms, a new outdoor plaza and outdoor terrace, a full-service Starbucks and a second, 40,000-square-foot ballroom.www.pcma.org