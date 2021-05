Disney World has changed their mask rule. The sprawling theme park and tourist attraction updated their health and safety guidelines, announcing that as of today, face masks are “optional” within the parks outdoor common areas, including on pool decks. With that being said, Disney clarified that masks must still be worn by guests ages two and older “upon entering and throughout all attractions. This simply means that masks must still be worn indoors, but that guests can take them off when they step outside.