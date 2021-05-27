newsbreak-logo
Toronto FC says Pozuelo could return from injury Saturday in Columbus

Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing Toronto FC's first 10 games through injury, it appears Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo is finally ready for liftoff this weekend. The reigning MLS MVP has been sidelined since injuring his thigh in pre-season. Toronto has won just two of 10 games (2-5-3) in all competitions in his absence.

