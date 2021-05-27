Police respond to bomb threats
A pair of Monday evening bomb threats inside Paragould proved to have been unfounded. According to information made available by Paragould Police Public Information officer Capt. Brad Snyder, at about 5:58 p.m. on May 24, Paragould Emergency Services received information of a bomb threat at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (AMMC) at 900 W. Kingshighway. Officers responded to that location and began coordinating with AMMC security and staff.www.paragoulddailypress.com