Police respond to bomb threats

The Greene County Circuit Court has accepted pleas or otherwise adjudicated the following criminal cases, as shown below:. Dana Denise Knuckles, 44, has negotiated a plea of guilty to charges of one count each of possession of less than two grams of a Schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine or cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, etc., each a Class D felony. In return she was not prosecuted on other charges. She was sentenced to time served (37 days) in the Greene County Detention Center (GCDC) and to 36 months probation. She was also ordered to give a DNA sample and to pay costs and fees totaling $815, plus a monthly probation supervision fee of $35. Revocation of her probation could result in her being sentenced to up to up to 12 years (less 37 days credit for time served) in the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC), a fine of up to $20,000 or both.