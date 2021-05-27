Marvel Breaks Fans Hearts, Kills Two Favorite Guardians of the Galaxy

As the streaming home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ has arguably the best lineup of superhero content in all of streaming. It’s an impressive roster featuring Oscar winners (Black Panther), mega blockbusters (Avengers: Endgame), and major cultural turning points (Iron Man). And with Disney’s acquisition of Fox ahead of the launch of Disney+ in 2019, the service has slowly started to expand its impeccable library with, uh, other Marvel movies. Fox’s old slate of Marvel movies have popped up on Disney+ every few weeks for the past year or so, movies like the reviled 2015 Fantastic Four movie and also 2007’s comparably not awful Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Now Disney+ has added another film from Fox’s X-Men franchise. You can stream X-Men: The Last Stand on Disney+ if you want to see the most inconsequential superhero movie ever.