newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel Breaks Fans Hearts, Kills Two Favorite Guardians of the Galaxy

By Caitlin Tasker
Inside the Magic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel has a brand-new groundbreaking comic book event that is happening right now called Heroes Reborn, and they are using it to reshape the Marvel Universe as fans have come to know and love it. Just this week they killed off two of the most beloved MCU characters. In Heroes...

insidethemagic.net
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
James Gunn
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Captain Marvel#Marvel Comics#Vc#The Squadron Supreme#Doctor Spectrum#Drax#Avengers#Wandavision#Rogers#Marvel Fans#Marvel Movies#Mcu Fans#Beloved Characters#Heroes Reborn Centers#Comic Book#Evil#Love#Aliens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Comics
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Fans Went Crazy Over Marvel Star, Elizabeth Olsen, Last Night

WandaVision became a surprising hit when it debuted in January. While Elizabeth Olsen’s and Paul Bettany’s characters had supporting roles throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s slate of feature films, neither netted a solo movie. Even so, the WandaVision duo built a solid fanbase during their Marvel tenure, especially in their emotional appearances in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
MoviesDecider

‘X-Men: The Last Stand,’ the Most Inconsequential Marvel Movie Ever, Is Now on Disney+

As the streaming home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ has arguably the best lineup of superhero content in all of streaming. It’s an impressive roster featuring Oscar winners (Black Panther), mega blockbusters (Avengers: Endgame), and major cultural turning points (Iron Man). And with Disney’s acquisition of Fox ahead of the launch of Disney+ in 2019, the service has slowly started to expand its impeccable library with, uh, other Marvel movies. Fox’s old slate of Marvel movies have popped up on Disney+ every few weeks for the past year or so, movies like the reviled 2015 Fantastic Four movie and also 2007’s comparably not awful Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Now Disney+ has added another film from Fox’s X-Men franchise. You can stream X-Men: The Last Stand on Disney+ if you want to see the most inconsequential superhero movie ever.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Seeks Vengeance In Gladiator 2 Fan Trailer

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator was a massive critical and commercial hit when it landed in theaters back in May of 2000. However, it didn’t exactly scream franchise considering that the main character died after redeeming himself in the end as he got justice for the murder of his family. Of course,...
MoviesInverse

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could change Marvel forever with one huge recast

Thanos is inevitable, but is death? In life, sure. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Not so much. The grim question is on our minds thanks to the present discourse surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, director James Gunn's planned final foray into the stars alongside the crew of the Milano. Rumors are flying fast and furious about the death of the beloved hero Drax the Destoyer thanks to comments made by actor Dave Bautista himself. Paired with the Guardians franchise's own violent history with its main cast, it's easy to leap to conclusions about Drax's fate.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Pratt Reportedly Wants To Stay In The MCU After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been known for seeing its disparate roster of superheroes crossing over and making guest appearances in each other’s movies, but for a long time, the Guardians of the Galaxy operated in their own pocket of the mythology that didn’t bear too many direct references and connections to the rest of the Infinity Saga, bar the Stones themselves.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Marvel Sets Directors for Secret Invasion Disney+ Series

Marvel has found a pair of directors for its upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion that will star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. Hollywood Reporter is saying that Marvel has tapped Let Him Go director Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) to direct episodes of the upcoming show. They will join executive producer Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) on the project, which is said to be shooting in Europe later this year. It’s unknown how many episodes each man will direct, but it’s said to likely be a three-three split or four-two.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Guardians Of The Galaxy #14 Review: Big Trouble

In Guardians of the Galaxy #14, Doctor Doom has found his way deep into space to seize the sword of the emperor of the Kree/Skrull Empire and take over to defeat a coming threat. He handily smacked down an entire team of Guardians while another team faced off an ancient threat determined to battle in a way that really means big trouble, literally.
MoviesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Dave Bautista Still Hasn’t Read James Gunn’s Script

Drax actor Dave Bautista reveals the cast of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will reunite for the first read-through of director James Gunn's script in November. Bautista, who in 2018 threatened to quit the threequel if Disney-owned Marvel Studios didn't use the script penned by its at-the-time fired director, has yet to read the script that will "wrap up" this team of Guardians in what is currently planned to be Gunn's final installment of the franchise. While promoting his Zack Snyder-directed zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, Bautista revealed an update from the Marvel sequel that will begin filming in late 2021:
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Marvel's 'Eternals' drops first teaser trailer showing off diverse cast of comic book heroes

Marvel debuted the teaser trailer for its next superhero film, "The Eternals," featuring a diverse cast of A-list stars. The movie marks the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known for its blockbuster "Avengers" movies. Any new content is welcome to Marvel fans given that the last movie in the franchise came when "Spider-Man: Far From Home" dropped in 2019.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Movies Are 'Crap' According to Iron Man 2 Star Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke has referred to Marvel movies as "crap" in a recent Instagram post. Rourke, who himself starred as the main villain, Ivan Vanko, in 2010's Iron Man 2, expressed his distaste for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a recent Instagram post. Peculiarly, the dig was stuffed into a long rant, in which, the Oscar-nominee was expressing his newfound love for Law & Order: SVU.
MoviesDen of Geek

How Thor Changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel’s Thor, the first theatrical live-action film to feature the comic book giant’s version of the Norse God of Thunder, opened in theaters a decade ago, on May 6, 2011. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring a then little-known Chris Hemsworth in the title role, Thor was the fourth film...
MoviesInside the Magic

Salma Hayek Was “Terrified” to Play Gender-Bent Marvel Character

Marvel’s Eternals is coming to theaters on November 5, 2021, and will introduce MCU fans to a whole new cast of characters many of them have never heard of before including Ajak, played by Salma Hayek who recently opened about her experience with the role. Marvel fans who have only...
Movieschipandco.com

James Gunn Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’ Soundtrack Has Already Been Completed

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. James Gunn Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3‘ Soundtrack Has Already Been Completed. Marvel fans are well aware of the Awesome Mix Vol. 1 and 2, and there has been plenty of speculation about which songs will appear in the upcoming Awesome Mix Vol 3.
ComicsComicBook

Old Man Cable Returns for Reign of X Crossover With Guardians of the Galaxy

Old school Cable is back in Cable: Reloaded #1, a new one-shot from Marvel Comics tying into the SWORD and Guardians of the Galaxy crossover story "The Last Annihilation." The issue comes from writer Al Ewing, who currently writes young Cable in SWORD, and Way of X artist Bob Quinn. According to the issue's synopsis released via Adventures in Poor Taste, the issue sees Cable traveling to a dangerous planet to steal a powerful weapon. You can read the full synopsis, and check out Stefano Caselli and Isreal Silva's cover for the issue, below. Cable: Reloaded arrives in comic book stores and digital storefronts in August:
New York City, NYMovieWeb

Kevin Bacon Loves Being Name-Dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy and Wants to Be in the Next One

Everyone who knows Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, knows of the character's love of dancing. As accomplished a dancer as Peter is, he is also a self-confessed fan of Kevin Bacon, specifically Bacon's character in Footloose, who, to quote Star-Lord himself, taught "an entire city full of people with sticks up their butts that dancing is the greatest thing there is." In an interview with Esquire, Bacon revealed how much he enjoyed the surprise of discovering he had been namedropped in the MCU.
MoviesInside the Magic

Elizabeth Olsen Opens Up About “Insane” ‘WandaVision’ Pressure

Marvel’s WandaVision star, Elizabeth Olsen, fresh off a big night at the MTV Movie Awards, says the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+ wasn’t always a sure thing. In a new interview, Olsen shares that bringing Wanda Maximoff to the small screen during a global pandemic was a really...