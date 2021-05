Star Wars collectors have an adorable addition to get for their collections right now, as the Disney Parks exclusive line of Wishables has come to a galaxy far, far away. The soft plush collectibles themed around Disney films and rides around the parks, the new wave that debuted on May The 4th is all about Star Tours, the beloved ride that takes you all over the galaxy and through various settings from the entire Star Wars saga. There are five total plush figures to collect, and while parks exclusive, these are available on Shop Disney as well, where we ordered them from as a way to bring a little of the parks home to us in these COVID times. Check out who we got below.