The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals 2021 You Can Get Right Now
While it is traditionally held in July, last year Amazon postponed its Prime Day sale until October to accommodate supply chain interruptions and shipping services overwhelmed over the summer. For 2021, Amazon has announced that Prime Day will be held closer to its original July date. This is good news for bargain hunters planning to restock their kitchen appliances after a year of heavy homebound use or for those with a newfound love of cooking to upgrade their gear without breaking the bank.www.bobvila.com