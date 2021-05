Zdeno Chara has not made any decisions regarding his future as of yet and will take a few days to speak with his family, he said Tuesday. Chara, 44, chose to walk away from his long-time team, the Boston Bruins, to play with the Capitals in 2021 when the Bruins offered him a reduced role. His deal was only for one year so the question for Chara is not only if he would like to continue playing, but where?