Oklahoma Continues To Battle Teacher Shortage, But Pandemic Hasn't Caused A Mass Exit Yet
Faith Phillips is a great teacher. In only two years teaching English and creative writing at Stilwell High School she’s got a few accomplishments under her belt:. She helped her students put together a podcast that was a finalist in NPR’s student podcast challenge. She wrote a grant for new exercise equipment at the middle school gym. She even led a crowdfunding campaign to buy laptops for students to use in class.www.kosu.org