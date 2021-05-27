Journal Junctions for May 28
With COVID’s origin now in question, finally, the Biden administration is now publicly stating they are serious about looking into Chinese government’s involvement and if it did come from the government run lab, where biological weapons research is done. That said, so far, it has not been rigorous, as new personal economic ties between Chinese officials, Chinese business leaders and the Biden family are being exposed via Hunter Biden’s abandoned personal laptop computer. Cha-ching!www.journal-news.net