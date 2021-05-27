Journal Junctions for May 28

There is plenty of consternation on both sides of the aisle and in both houses of Congress about a “bipartisan” commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republicans simply do not want any commission to investigate the attempted coup, because they are understandably concerned about the impact the findings will have on their chances in the 2022 and 2024 elections. Democrats are losing sleep not wanting to appear to be pursuing a purely partisan commission that might result in a lot of work but lack credibility with most Americans.