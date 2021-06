HICKORY — Jackie Palmer has joined First Citizens Bank as a business banker. She is based at the office at 117 Fourth St. NW in Hickory. Palmer most recently worked at Wells Fargo Bank as a senior business relationship manager/market president for the Catawba, Caldwell, Burke and McDowell markets. She began her career in banking in 1992 at First Union in Morganton as a part-time teller. She spent the next 28 years at the bank in retail leadership roles for First Union, Wachovia and Wells Fargo.