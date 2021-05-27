Crash involving dirt bike sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.