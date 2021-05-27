Crash involving dirt bike sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries
SALISBURY, Md. – Two people are suffering life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a dirt bike Wednesday evening. We're told at around 9:30 p.m., Maryland State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and taxi in the area of Route 50 and Booth Street. It was initially reported that several motorcycles had hit the side of the taxi and several people were injured.