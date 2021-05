Candidates are being sought for the Lake County Board District 5 seat previously held by Judy Martini, who retired from the board effective May 14. The appointee will serve until the next general election, Nov. 8, 2022. State law requires the appointee to be 18 or older; a resident of District 5, which includes areas of Fox Lake, Ingleside, Lakemoor, Volo, and portions of Wauconda, Lake Villa, Round Lake and Spring Grove; and, of the same political party, which is Republican. Email a resume, letter of interest and supporting material to countyboard@lakecountyil.gov. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, June 25. Visit the District 5 Web page for details.