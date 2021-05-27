newsbreak-logo
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2021 Smart Home Deals

By Meghan Wentland
BobVila
BobVila
 2 days ago
The date of Prime Day is a bit of a mystery this year. Although it’s usually scheduled for beginning to mid-July and was bumped in 2020 to mid-October, Amazon has been unclear about exactly when Prime Day 2021 will take place. However, it’s likely to occur near or on the typical July dates, so it’s time to start tracking products you might be interested in so you’re ready to pounce when the sale is announced and there’s a limited time or lots of competition.

BobVila

BobVila

