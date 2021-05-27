Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Nakendra Matthews wins Anne K. Wallace award

nacisd.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNakendra Matthews was named Wednesday the winner of the Anne K. Wallace Award for Excellence in Teaching. Matthews is an interventionist at Raguet Elementary. NISD and Raguet administrators surprised Matthews in her classroom with the presentation. “Ms. Matthews is always willing to do whatever’s necessary to help all of our...

nacisd.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outstanding Performance#Raguet Elementary#Mrs Wallace#Ms Matthews#Outstanding Dedication#Nacogdoches#Nisd Students#Nisd Teachers#Recognition#Teaching#Classroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Senior Leya Elias wins SAA’s J.E. Wallace Sterling Award

The Stanford Alumni Association has selected senior LEYA ELIAS to receive the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award, which is given to an undergraduate in recognition of service and contributions to the campus community. Named for Stanford’s president from 1949 to 1968, the J.E. Wallace Sterling Award recognizes a graduating senior whose...
Utah Stateusu.edu

Dietetics Faculty win Regional Awards

Utah State University dietetics faculty members Katie Brown and Lacie Peterson of the Department of Nutrition, Dietetics and Food Sciences (NDFS) have been recognized by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND) as the 2021 Outstanding Dietetic Educator Award winners in their respective categories. The awards recognize the teaching, mentoring...
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa American

Odessa wins video awards

The City of Odessa’s Communications Department recently received two international Telly Awards, including a first-place award for producing a Rap video promoting COVID-19 safety measures in 2020. The communications department also received a second-place award for producing a video in honor of the victims of a horrific shooting on Aug....
Cullman, ALPosted by
The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times wins 23 APA awards

The Cullman Times earned 23 awards in the Alabama Press Association Media Awards this year in categories including best photo, best local education coverage, best in-depth news coverage and best color ads. Winners in select categories of the 2021 Media Awards were announced last week by Dee Ann Campbell, chairman...
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Hawkins, Nunnally win chamber awards

Heather Hawkins of FirstBank and Dixie Nunnally of American Engineers Inc. took home awards from the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce annual Excellence Awards Luncheon held May 25. Hawkins, a mortgage lender at FirstBank, received the Young Athena award that goes to a young woman who has emerged as...
Cape Girardeau, MOklpw.com

ECC Alumna Wins Award for Dissertation

East Central College alumna Brittni Cebulak recently was recognized for her dissertation on Margaret Atwood novels by an international association that celebrates the famous author’s work. Cebulak, of Hermann, who attended ECC from 2014-16, received the 2020 “Best Dissertation on Atwood and Her Work Award” from the Margaret Atwood Society.
Kelso, WALongview Daily News

Pre-k options expand at Kelso's Wallace Elementary, making classrooms more inclusive

Young Kelso children will have more opportunities to enter pre-kindergarten this summer as the Kelso School District expands its preschool program at Wallace Elementary. “It’s providing another opportunity to have some early childhood learning experiences,” said Kelso Director of Special Programs Heather Ogden. Those early learning skills are vital for...
Sciencecharlestonsouthern.edu

MSN student wins statewide award

Palmetto Gold, an annual statewide nursing recognition program, awarded Charleston Southern University’s Morgan McCall as its 2021 graduate student recipient in South Carolina. McCall is the first Charleston Southern student in the Master of Science in Nursing program to receive the award—a highly competitive scholarship with graduate student nominees from the state’s public and private nursing programs.
Collegesnwaonline.com

JBU communication students win awards

John Brown University communication students racked up a number of awards from the Arkansas College Media Association, Arkansas Press Women and the Evangelical Press Association as the school year came to a close. The Evangelical Press Association awarded the Threefold Advocate an Award of Excellence for the newspaper's digital publication,...
Cobb County, GAeastcobbnews.com

Golden K Kiwanis honors 2021 Silver Pen Award winners

May of 2021 was the month to honor fourth graders from three elementary schools in Cobb County. Talented fourth grade students from Rocky Mount, Acworth, and Tritt Elementary Schools received the now prestigious Silver Pen Award. The Silver Pen Awards, now statewide programs, were presented by Jim Perry, past president...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Ann Nienow receives Citizenship award

Ann Nienow has been named recipient of the 2021 Alfred and Helen Krahn Citizenship award in Watertown. The award is given annually by the Krahn family in memory of Al “Mickey” and Helen Krahn. Al was a longtime member of the Watertown Police Department, retiring in 1970 as inspector, second in command at the department.
Canton, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Canton senior wins award

Seaway Career and Technical Education Center announced that Alivia Brady, a senior from Canton Central, is the winner of the ACTEA Thomas Olivo Award for leadership. The Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators (ACTEA) selected Alivia from applicants throughout their Zone 2, which encompasses all Career and Technical Education Centers from St. Lawrence County due south to Broome County. Alivia is enrolled in Seaway Tech's Health Careers program as well as very active in student leadership organizations. She is a Student Leader and Vice President of the National Technical Honor Society. Alivia plans to pursue the nursing field at North Country Community College after graduation. Pictured, from the left, are Lori Sheffield, principal of Seaway Technical Center; Alivia Brady, and Richelle Cisco, Health Careers Instructor. Submitted Photo.
Washington Court House, OHRecord-Herald

WCH Lions win international award

The Washington Court House Lions Club recently celebrated two of its members having earned an international award in the organization. The two members of the Washington Court House Lions Club were among only four Lions in District OH-6 who received the International President’s Certificate of Appreciation, the fourth highest honor awarded by the organization.
Folsom, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Rotary Anne's award $6K to students

Each year, the Folsom Rotary Anne Club recognizes graduates from each of Folsom’s High Schools by awarding them with scholarships upon graduation. According to the club, these annual awards are an effort to help advance the futures of students in the community and are chosen by club members after review of each student’s achievements during the year.
Saint Clair County, MIwgrt.com

TEC Students Win Awards at DAFT

St. Clair County, MI — Eleven Digital Media Technology seniors at St. Clair TEC won or shared 10 awards at the 2021 DAFT Student Film Festival. Lesley Murphy, the DMT instructor at TEC, said, “All of our DMT entries won an award, with two earning Best in Show, which is the highest honor.”
Cullman, ALPosted by
The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times wins 23 APA awards

The Cullman Times earned 23 awards in the Alabama Press Association Media Awards this year in categories including best photo, best local education coverage, best in-depth news coverage and best color ads. Winners in select categories of the 2021 Media Awards were announced last week by Dee Ann Campbell, chairman...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K honors students with Silver Pen Awards

May 2021 was the month to honor fourth graders from three elementary schools in Cobb County. Fourth grade students from Rocky Mount, Acworth and Tritt Elementary Schools recently received the prestigious Silver Pen Award. The Silver Pen Awards, now statewide programs, were presented by Jim Perry, past president of the...