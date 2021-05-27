Nakendra Matthews wins Anne K. Wallace award

Seaway Career and Technical Education Center announced that Alivia Brady, a senior from Canton Central, is the winner of the ACTEA Thomas Olivo Award for leadership. The Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators (ACTEA) selected Alivia from applicants throughout their Zone 2, which encompasses all Career and Technical Education Centers from St. Lawrence County due south to Broome County. Alivia is enrolled in Seaway Tech's Health Careers program as well as very active in student leadership organizations. She is a Student Leader and Vice President of the National Technical Honor Society. Alivia plans to pursue the nursing field at North Country Community College after graduation. Pictured, from the left, are Lori Sheffield, principal of Seaway Technical Center; Alivia Brady, and Richelle Cisco, Health Careers Instructor. Submitted Photo.