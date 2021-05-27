Battlefield 6 full trailer has been leaked online

This week, the Battlefield 6 leaks have continued to flood the Internet, and in the process, have given Battlefield fans their best look at the new Battlefield game yet. Back in April, we began to hear word of Battlefield 6's trailer and how it was coming soon. Since then, EA has confirmed we won't be seeing this trailer until sometime in June. That said, in the meantime, bits and pieces of this trailer have been leaking on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere. So far, the leaks have been limited to screenshots and audio, but this week the leaks escalated and gave Battlefield fans their first look at the trailer in motion and in action. Meanwhile, bolstering this are new additional images showing off another part of the trailer.